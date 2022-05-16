Previous
Memories by corinnec
252 / 365

Memories

This bee was captured in our yard 10 years ago...Stormy weather kept me inside all day...
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How marvelous! Great capture with the bee in flight.
May 17th, 2022  
