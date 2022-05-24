Previous
Little Rascal by corinnec
Little Rascal

We bought some bird feeders and a squirrel feeder and we installed them relatively close to each other. We didn't think that squirrel would jump from the tree to land on the small bird feeder. They are quite acrobatic!
Corinne C

We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021).
