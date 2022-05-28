Previous
Children Hands by corinnec
264 / 365

Children Hands

In our small village close to the elementary school there is a wall with all these little colorful hand prints. Nothing more important than a child's life.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Pyrrhula
Very cute and very nice. Great shot of this lovely decorated wall
May 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great find and a lovely shot!
May 28th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Poignant photo at this time.
May 28th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
very poignant given what's happened in recent days
May 29th, 2022  
