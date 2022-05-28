Sign up
264 / 365
Children Hands
In our small village close to the elementary school there is a wall with all these little colorful hand prints. Nothing more important than a child's life.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
376
photos
97
followers
173
following
Pyrrhula
Very cute and very nice. Great shot of this lovely decorated wall
May 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great find and a lovely shot!
May 28th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Poignant photo at this time.
May 28th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
very poignant given what's happened in recent days
May 29th, 2022
