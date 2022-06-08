Previous
Going South by corinnec
Going South

Cannot download my pics before going back home so I post my phone shots.
Letting our daughter using the subway which is brand new for her.
8th June 2022

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
Interesting capture!
June 9th, 2022  
