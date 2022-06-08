Sign up
272 / 365
Going South
Cannot download my pics before going back home so I post my phone shots.
Letting our daughter using the subway which is brand new for her.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
385
photos
97
followers
173
following
Tags
subway
,
toronto
Mags
ace
Interesting capture!
June 9th, 2022
