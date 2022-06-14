Sign up
276 / 365
From Above 2
It was windy and I hand held the camera hence the not so great focus but I love this burst of yellow!
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th June 2022 2:33pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
sun
,
spring
,
vermont
Mags
ace
I love how you got those tips in perfect focus!
June 14th, 2022
