From Above 2 by corinnec
276 / 365

From Above 2

It was windy and I hand held the camera hence the not so great focus but I love this burst of yellow!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Corinne C

May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers".
Mags ace
I love how you got those tips in perfect focus!
June 14th, 2022  
