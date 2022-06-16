Sign up
278 / 365
A Slice Of My Day
I decided to let my hair grow and I wanted to know what it looked like in the back...Now I know
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
394
photos
97
followers
174
following
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
273
274
275
70
276
277
27
278
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th June 2022 5:05pm
Tags
mirror
,
back
,
vermont
Sharon Lee
ace
Looks great
June 16th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice PoV
June 16th, 2022
