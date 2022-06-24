Sign up
286 / 365
Just To Buy Pretzel
Just uploading some of the June pics
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
425
photos
94
followers
172
following
10
2
Pot-Pourri
iPhone 13 Pro Max
15th June 2022 4:10pm
cart
grocery
vermont
green clog
Mags
ace
LOL! You can't buy just one thing! Nice shot!
July 17th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Haha sounds just like me. Love your green shoes.
July 17th, 2022
