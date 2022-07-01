Sign up
Discuss
287 / 365
This Is Not A Loco
At the Rutland Art gGarden
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
art
,
vermont
,
locomotive
,
rutland
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so interesting looking and I love the rust.
July 2nd, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great piece of art!
July 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
what a great find and shot, such an amazing sculpture of odds and ends.
July 2nd, 2022
