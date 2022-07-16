Previous
From Under The Bridge by corinnec
299 / 365

From Under The Bridge

On our way to the country store we stopped by the covered bridge. Unfortunately the sun was not at the right place for us to get a nice capture. we'll have to come back early morning
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

KV ace
Nicely framed and good detail in the shadows.
July 16th, 2022  
