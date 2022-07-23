Sign up
Biscotos
This morning the squirrels harvested seeds and nuts under the bird feeder.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
summer
,
vermont
,
squirrels
Diana
ace
I love this, what a great capture and pose.
July 23rd, 2022
