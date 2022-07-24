Sign up
311 / 365
Food Wagon
This week's challenge for 52Frames was "everyday object". Among all my trials I like this photo the best. I particularly like the perspective that immediately let me think about a train arriving at the station (I am a dreamer!).
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
vermont
,
object
,
52frames
