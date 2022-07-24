Previous
Food Wagon by corinnec
Food Wagon

This week's challenge for 52Frames was "everyday object". Among all my trials I like this photo the best. I particularly like the perspective that immediately let me think about a train arriving at the station (I am a dreamer!).
Photo Details

