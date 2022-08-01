Previous
Blowing Glass by corinnec
Blowing Glass

At the Simon Pearce manufacture in Quechee, VT
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Corinne C
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I've been there- they are amazing artisans!
August 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@olivetreeann They make beautiful things indeed
August 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture! I am fascinated by glass blowing. The things they can make are remarkable!
August 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@ljmanning It seems to be a difficult craft
August 2nd, 2022  
