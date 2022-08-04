Previous
Convergence by corinnec
322 / 365

Convergence

Toronto subway at Queen's park was totally empty, a great opportunity for a picture!
4th August 2022

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh I bet that’s rare. Great shot.
August 6th, 2022  
Helene ace
J’adore. Tres joli b&w.
August 6th, 2022  
Anna
If you do not read the description, I associate this photo with something cosmic.
August 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Super capture! What a great photo op.
August 6th, 2022  
