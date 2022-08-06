Sign up
324 / 365
The Falls
In fact only the largest ones from the Canadian side. Niagara Falls.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th August 2022 9:21am
Tags
canada
,
niagara falls
Lesley
ace
Aren’t they stunning? I wanted to say for ever just watching them. We were amazed at how close we could get to them.
August 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the rising spray you captured!
August 6th, 2022
