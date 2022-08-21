Previous
New England Wall by corinnec
339 / 365

New England Wall

A lot of properties have kept the original stone walls that were erected by farmers.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
March 2021 We moved to New England
Call me Joe ace
Love the textures ,I would crop this shot showing only the stones.. “ just a thought ❤️👌
August 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@joemuli I like that. Thanks Joe!
August 20th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
@corinnec convert to black and white 👌
btw, Your camera is on my wish list— just a wish🤣👌
August 20th, 2022  
bruni ace
Joe has some great ideas. would love to see this in b&w.
August 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely! Just look at all the Virginia Creeper all over it too. =)
August 20th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Good fences make good neighbors
August 20th, 2022  
