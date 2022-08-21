Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
339 / 365
New England Wall
A lot of properties have kept the original stone walls that were erected by farmers.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
467
photos
96
followers
175
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th August 2022 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
rural
,
england
,
vermont
,
wall’
,
‘stone
Call me Joe
ace
Love the textures ,I would crop this shot showing only the stones.. “ just a thought ❤️👌
August 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@joemuli
I like that. Thanks Joe!
August 20th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@corinnec
convert to black and white 👌
btw, Your camera is on my wish list— just a wish🤣👌
August 20th, 2022
bruni
ace
Joe has some great ideas. would love to see this in b&w.
August 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely! Just look at all the Virginia Creeper all over it too. =)
August 20th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Good fences make good neighbors
August 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
btw, Your camera is on my wish list— just a wish🤣👌