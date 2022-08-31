Previous
Sensitive by corinnec
Sensitive

Our Maine Coon kitten did not eat or drink for the past few days. The vet cannot find anything wrong with him and suspects a case of depression. This cat is so devoted to our daughter and she is away starting university...
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Corinne C

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, poor kitty. He's pining. He looks like a lovely cat.
August 31st, 2022  
