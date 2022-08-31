Sign up
343 / 365
Sensitive
Our Maine Coon kitten did not eat or drink for the past few days. The vet cannot find anything wrong with him and suspects a case of depression. This cat is so devoted to our daughter and she is away starting university...
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
vermont
,
maine coon
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, poor kitty. He's pining. He looks like a lovely cat.
August 31st, 2022
