My Furry Friend

My husband was pouring gasoline in the tank of our hungry car. I turned to see how our dogs were doing and I saw the sun bathing Chief’s face. I could not do a better shot as the headrest and other stuff in the car were partially blocking my view. This is not a special picture, except for me and when I see it I see my faithful friend, the one that does not leave my side.

This was shot yesterday. Today it’s raining and it’s cold.

#5 50mm sooc challenge