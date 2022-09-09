Sign up
352 / 365
Vermont Farm
Few minutes from our house, many red farms with cows, pigs, chicken, etc.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th September 2022 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
vermont
,
nf-sooc-2022
bkb in the city
Very nice looking farm
September 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
