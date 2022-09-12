Previous
Next
Tiny and Proud by corinnec
355 / 365

Tiny and Proud

This mushroom is tiny, lost in our backyard, walked on multiple times by our German Shepherds but indubitably resilient.
It was too small for my 50mm challenge as I couldn't do a closer capture.

#12 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a wonderful POV and capture of the world beneath our feet. =)
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise