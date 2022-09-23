Sign up
Photo 366
Maybe
She was not sure she wanted me to capture her portrait. She quickly turned around and put more distance between us.
#23 nf-sooc-2022 - 50mm sooc challenge
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
cow
,
vermont
,
nf-sooc-2022
Islandgirl
ace
Great capture of the cows!
September 24th, 2022
Mags
ace
Mmmoooo! What a fun shot.
September 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the one in the back checking you out, too
September 24th, 2022
