Tucked Away by corinnec
Tucked Away

Our architect's office is lost in the middle of the woods. I love going there to see al the wild life, turkey, deers, bears, etc.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Corinne C

May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
Looks very happily situated in its surroundings. I could live there. =)
October 4th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty little house/office. It looks like it could be here in the Poconos!
October 4th, 2022  
