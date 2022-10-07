Previous
Next
Fall Colors by corinnec
Photo 380

Fall Colors

Suddenly all Fall colors are appearing. Unfortunately we had a very dark day and it was difficult to capture the intensity of the reds and oranges.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
I love the darker tones fav
October 7th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely view!
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise