Photo 382
It's Dark Out There
Taking the dogs for a late hike. I like the small silhouettes of the cows.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th October 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
hill
,
silhouette
,
vermont
