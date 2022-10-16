Sign up
Photo 389
Double Bridge
We take this covered bridge regularly to go to the small grocery store and for the first time we stopped to see the reflection of the bridge. I noticed a color aberration on the upper left so I'll have to try again...
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
536
photos
101
followers
180
following
106% complete
View this month »
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
390
Latest from all albums
384
385
386
387
36
388
389
390
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th October 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
river
,
vermont
,
covered bridge
Mags
ace
The reflection just makes this lovely capture!
October 17th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
works well for me Corinne
October 17th, 2022
