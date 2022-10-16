Previous
Double Bridge by corinnec
Double Bridge

We take this covered bridge regularly to go to the small grocery store and for the first time we stopped to see the reflection of the bridge. I noticed a color aberration on the upper left so I'll have to try again...
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
The reflection just makes this lovely capture!
October 17th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
works well for me Corinne
October 17th, 2022  
