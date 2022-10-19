Previous
Two For One by corinnec
Photo 392

Two For One

Trying to capture a bee in flight...without success. However when I downloaded my pictures of the day I had the surprise to see that I had two subjects in this shot!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Corinne C

Photo Details

Pat
What a lovely bonus!
A great shot full of colour and detail, I love it.
October 18th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Lovely light, lovely flowers, lovely insects full of detail.
October 18th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing!
October 19th, 2022  
