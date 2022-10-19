Sign up
Photo 392
Two For One
Trying to capture a bee in flight...without success. However when I downloaded my pictures of the day I had the surprise to see that I had two subjects in this shot!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
538
photos
101
followers
180
following
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
fall
,
autumn
,
vermont
,
bees
Pat
What a lovely bonus!
A great shot full of colour and detail, I love it.
October 18th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Lovely light, lovely flowers, lovely insects full of detail.
October 18th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great timing!
October 19th, 2022
365 Project
close
