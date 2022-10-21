Previous
Lonely by corinnec
Photo 394

Lonely

Trying to participate to the 52Frames challenge this week which is B&W minimalist.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
So lacy and delicate looking. Lovely capture.
October 20th, 2022  
