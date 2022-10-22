Previous
Red Head by corinnec
Photo 395

Red Head

Today this tree has lost all of its leaves, few days ago it was turning head!
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Corinne C

Call me Joe ace
So beautiful and peaceful image⭐️❤️
October 22nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a real beauty Corinne, don't you just Leo autumn :)
October 22nd, 2022  
