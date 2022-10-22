Sign up
Photo 395
Red Head
Today this tree has lost all of its leaves, few days ago it was turning head!
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
541
photos
102
followers
180
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th October 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
vermont
,
foliage
Call me Joe
ace
So beautiful and peaceful image⭐️❤️
October 22nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a real beauty Corinne, don't you just Leo autumn :)
October 22nd, 2022
