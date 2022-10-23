Previous
Playing with Photoshop by corinnec
Photo 396

Playing with Photoshop

Just starting with Photoshop. I just blurred the background and changed the exposure and contrast.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags
Oh well done! I like what you did with this.
October 23rd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
There is a nice vignette which draws our eyes to your eyes Corinne
October 23rd, 2022  
