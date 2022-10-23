Sign up
Photo 396
Playing with Photoshop
Just starting with Photoshop. I just blurred the background and changed the exposure and contrast.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
portrait
color
person
selfie
Mags
ace
Oh well done! I like what you did with this.
October 23rd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
There is a nice vignette which draws our eyes to your eyes Corinne
October 23rd, 2022
