Tulip Tree by corinnec
Tulip Tree

This tree is humongous. A company came to circle it with heavy metallic cables so the double trunk doesn't split . Its Fall outfit is golden yellow but in Spring and Summer it is a soft green.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Corinne C

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colour and tree!
October 29th, 2022  
