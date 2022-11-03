Sign up
Photo 407
Owo-5 - Window Lighting
I tried to get my cat still in front of a window but he is still in "crazy cat" mode...so I got the shadow of a chair against the window frame.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
5
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
557
photos
104
followers
180
following
111% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd November 2022 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
shadow
,
vermont
,
owo-5
Louise & Ken
That becomes a very complex image...which makes it all the more fun! (Cats seldom want to help if they sense you *really need them* to oblige!)
November 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 3rd, 2022
summerfield
ace
but you managed an almost abstract shot. aces!
November 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Very nice. Glad you explained though. Cheeky cat ;)
November 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
A very nice abstract shot!
November 3rd, 2022
