Owo-5 - Window Lighting by corinnec
Photo 407

Owo-5 - Window Lighting

I tried to get my cat still in front of a window but he is still in "crazy cat" mode...so I got the shadow of a chair against the window frame.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Corinne C

Louise & Ken
That becomes a very complex image...which makes it all the more fun! (Cats seldom want to help if they sense you *really need them* to oblige!)
November 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
but you managed an almost abstract shot. aces!
November 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Very nice. Glad you explained though. Cheeky cat ;)
November 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
A very nice abstract shot!
November 3rd, 2022  
