Previous
Next
Checking Out by corinnec
Photo 411

Checking Out

We bought a new bird feeder and the birds seem to really like it. I sit on the porch and try to take some pictures but my tripod and camera scare them away.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Interesting angle
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise