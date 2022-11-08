Previous
Instead of the Eclipse by corinnec
Photo 412

Instead of the Eclipse

There was no way for me to get up at 5 am, set my tripod on and try to capture the various phases of the eclipse. So I opted for a moon shot last night amid the cloudy sky :-)
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

