Previous
Next
Bird Score by corinnec
Photo 413

Bird Score

We ran all day and I had no time for photo. As we stopped by our car garage to pick up my car being outfitted with snow tires I saw these electric lines and the dozens of birds swinging on them. It reminded me of a music score.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise