Photo 413
Bird Score
We ran all day and I had no time for photo. As we stopped by our car garage to pick up my car being outfitted with snow tires I saw these electric lines and the dozens of birds swinging on them. It reminded me of a music score.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2022 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
birds
,
fall
,
vermont
,
electric lines
