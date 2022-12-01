Sign up
Photo 435
Lonely Pair
I am certainly doing something wrong. In winter when there is snow on the ground my photos look "grainy", not as sharp as they should be. I'd welcome any tip or recommendations :-)
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
9
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
588
photos
107
followers
184
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st December 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
chair
,
abandoned
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Louise & Ken
Marvelous vintage chairs! Welcome to December!
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
They don't look grainy to me. Perhaps it's just the spots of leaves sticking out of the snow. Looks sharp and clear and I love the spot of red.
December 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, you are correct the leaves on the snow look like spots and they bother me :-)
December 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@Weezilou
Thanks Louise
December 1st, 2022
Kathy
ace
I think it's a nice wintery photo. The red chair and shovel really pop. You might need to experiment with the white balance to get a whiter white. I don't find this grainy. The snow dusted branches look a little hazy but I think that's a factor of the fine branches and the snow.
December 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy, I'll try to experiment with the white balance as you mentioned.
December 1st, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the winter conditions and the nice red color.
December 1st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Don't think they get used together much
December 1st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
I have zoomed in all over this image & I don’t find it grainy at all. You could check the settings you used?
December 1st, 2022
