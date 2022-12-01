Previous
Lonely Pair by corinnec
Lonely Pair

I am certainly doing something wrong. In winter when there is snow on the ground my photos look "grainy", not as sharp as they should be. I'd welcome any tip or recommendations :-)
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Corinne C

Louise & Ken
Marvelous vintage chairs! Welcome to December!
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
They don't look grainy to me. Perhaps it's just the spots of leaves sticking out of the snow. Looks sharp and clear and I love the spot of red.
December 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, you are correct the leaves on the snow look like spots and they bother me :-)
December 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@Weezilou Thanks Louise
December 1st, 2022  
Kathy ace
I think it's a nice wintery photo. The red chair and shovel really pop. You might need to experiment with the white balance to get a whiter white. I don't find this grainy. The snow dusted branches look a little hazy but I think that's a factor of the fine branches and the snow.
December 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat Thanks Kathy, I'll try to experiment with the white balance as you mentioned.
December 1st, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the winter conditions and the nice red color.
December 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Don't think they get used together much
December 1st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I have zoomed in all over this image & I don’t find it grainy at all. You could check the settings you used?
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
