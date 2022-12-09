Sign up
Photo 443
New Roof
It was about time. Our beautiful but centenarian slate roof needed to retire. This crew changed our roof in two days!
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
602
photos
108
followers
187
following
121% complete
Tags
street
,
roof
,
vermont
,
mundane
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool storytelling in this shot corinne
December 11th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like hard wor
December 11th, 2022
