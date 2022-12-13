Sign up
Photo 447
The Sentinel
With the bright blue sky and the fresh -13C this hydrant color was too vibrant not to notice.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th December 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
hydrant
,
vermont
Mags
ace
The red does stand out in all that beautiful snow. =)
December 13th, 2022
