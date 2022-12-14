Sign up
Photo 448
The Picture of My Day
The Holiday season is started and I find myself running errands, preparing menus, sending packages, etc. Therefore the picture of the day is about this train passing across my road and giving me few minutes to stop "running"
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
train
,
winter
,
vermont
