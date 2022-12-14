Previous
The Picture of My Day by corinnec
Photo 448

The Picture of My Day

The Holiday season is started and I find myself running errands, preparing menus, sending packages, etc. Therefore the picture of the day is about this train passing across my road and giving me few minutes to stop "running"
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Corinne C

