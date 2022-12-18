Sign up
Photo 452
Gridlock
No snowplows this morning, they are too busy on major roads. Over 8000 families without power (so far we do have power). They announce over a foot of additional snow fall.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
611
photos
109
followers
188
following
123% complete
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
5
447
448
449
450
451
39
452
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th December 2022 7:38am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Love this!
December 17th, 2022
