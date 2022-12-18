Previous
Gridlock by corinnec
Photo 452

Gridlock

No snowplows this morning, they are too busy on major roads. Over 8000 families without power (so far we do have power). They announce over a foot of additional snow fall.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Corinne C

Mags ace
Love this!
December 17th, 2022  
