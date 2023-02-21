Previous
Montauban - Place Nationale by corinnec
Montauban - Place Nationale

The city where I was born.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Krista Marson ace
That looks so nice!
March 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Outstanding shot! Lovely reflection.
March 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful reflection
March 5th, 2023  
