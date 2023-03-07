Sign up
Photo 517
Photoshop Trials
I'm trying to gain more confidence with Photoshop. It seems that understanding layers is the key to most features!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Tags
flowers
,
colors
,
photoshop
,
vermont
Carole Sandford
ace
A very vivid edit!
March 7th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow! I'm impressed.
March 7th, 2023
