Photo 519
No Picture Day
This was taken from the plane flying to Amsterdam
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
683
photos
117
followers
193
following
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2023 2:24pm
sky
cloud
plane
travel
amsterdam
Mags
ace
Fabulous clouds and light!
March 10th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful!
March 10th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Enjoy your trip!
March 10th, 2023
