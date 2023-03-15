Sign up
Photo 523
Snow Flake from the NorthEaster
Uploading today as we may experience power outage.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
687
photos
117
followers
193
following
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
8
5
3
Pot-Pourri
iPhone 13 Pro Max
14th March 2023 4:34pm
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
vermont
,
snow flake"
Pyrrhula
A beautiful ice (snow) close up and capture.
March 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Corinne... this is fan-freaking-tastic! Love the details you captured and it's so nice in black and white.
March 14th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful close up!
March 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What wonderful details on those ice crystals
March 14th, 2023
