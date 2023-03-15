Previous
Snow Flake from the NorthEaster by corinnec
Photo 523

Snow Flake from the NorthEaster

Uploading today as we may experience power outage.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
A beautiful ice (snow) close up and capture.
March 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Corinne... this is fan-freaking-tastic! Love the details you captured and it's so nice in black and white.
March 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful close up!
March 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What wonderful details on those ice crystals
March 14th, 2023  
