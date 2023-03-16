Sign up
Photo 524
Warming Up
We have a deep snow cover but the sun is showing some life. Crows were the first ones to grab some food.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
689
photos
117
followers
193
following
143% complete
View this month »
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
vermont
,
crow
Sharon Lee
ace
nicely captured
March 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
March 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice black and white!
March 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the flapping wings corinne
March 15th, 2023
