Photo 526
Breaking Ground
We're delighted that our driveway is underway :-) and that we should be able to Start the house in April!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Mags
ace
Nice that things are progressing for you. =)
March 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hope things go quickly!!
March 17th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Best wishes..can’t wait ❤️👌
March 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It looks very cold. Nice that things are moving on.
March 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 17th, 2023
