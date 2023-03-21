Sign up
Photo 527
The Frozen Path
The calendar is indicating that Spring has started but we still have snow on the ground and dark clouds. Despite the rain and the mud, Spring is one of my favorite seasons in Vermont.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th March 2023 1:20pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
trees
,
vermont
Babs
ace
Still looks rather bleak hope spring arrives soon
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful drive!
March 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Rather the same here, although rain is coming apparently . Pretty stretch of road.
March 22nd, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Wonderful capture 👌❤️
March 22nd, 2023
