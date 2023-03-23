Previous
Next
Progress 2 by corinnec
Photo 529

Progress 2

Our driveway, almost half done.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
It`s a long one. All for you only? You live in a nice area and the view is awesome. .
March 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula Thanks! We love the view. Our driveway will be over 700ft and yes, just for us. Our house will be on top of the hill.
March 22nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec You `re privilege.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise