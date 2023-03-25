Sign up
Photo 531
Sugar Shack
Boiling day and night to get the delicious Maple syrup.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
1
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd March 2023 10:50am
Tags
syrup
,
maple
,
vermont
,
shack
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! I think you should tag it for the song title challenge! Sugar Shack -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJwXbZAoI_A
March 23rd, 2023
