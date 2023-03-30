Previous
The Count by corinnec
Photo 536

The Count

Cassoulet must feel the snow and cold weather coming here tonight as he snuggles on his comfy pillow.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Sweet
March 30th, 2023  
TrinaHolub
That is a great name! Cute kitty
March 30th, 2023  
Kathie
Lovely kitty with such beautiful eyes!
March 30th, 2023  
