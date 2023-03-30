Sign up
Photo 536
The Count
Cassoulet must feel the snow and cold weather coming here tonight as he snuggles on his comfy pillow.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Dawn
ace
Sweet
March 30th, 2023
TrinaHolub
That is a great name! Cute kitty
March 30th, 2023
Kathie
Lovely kitty with such beautiful eyes!
March 30th, 2023
