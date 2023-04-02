Previous
It's A Slow Process by corinnec
Photo 539

It's A Slow Process

Spring melts the ice on the pond but it's a slow process.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Corinne C

Corinne C

Mags ace
It's haiku! Lovely shot!
April 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A slow process but also a pretty one.
April 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
It certainly takes it's own time
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
April 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Almost :-)
April 3rd, 2023  
