Photo 539
It's A Slow Process
Spring melts the ice on the pond but it's a slow process.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
707
photos
120
followers
196
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd April 2023 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
spring
,
pond
,
vermont
Mags
ace
It's haiku! Lovely shot!
April 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A slow process but also a pretty one.
April 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
It certainly takes it's own time
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
April 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Almost :-)
April 3rd, 2023
