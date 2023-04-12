Previous
Bees Are Back by corinnec
Photo 549

Bees Are Back

I love it when the backyard buzzes with bees. The first flowers are so tiny that I had to be on my tummy to capture one of these small and fast bees.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
